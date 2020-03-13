UEFA postpones upcoming Champions League and Europa League matches

Due to the spread of coronavirus across Europe, UEFA has called off the Champions League and Europa League matches that were scheduled for last week, leaving the current rounds of the tournaments half-completed. UEFA has announced the postponement of next week’s matches only, and has yet to decide what will happen if the tournaments can’t resume quickly.

Several games were played this week, though most were behind closed doors. Only the Europa League matches involving Italian teams were cancelled. The second leg of the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid was played in front of a full crowd at Anfield, including traveling away supporters. Madrid is currently the center of the epidemic in Spain and has closed schools.

UEFA has yet to announce plans for what will happen with the men’s Euro 2020. It currently appears unlikely that most countries will be able to finish their leagues in time for the tournament, so discussions are ongoing about whether to push the tournament back to 2021. That decision could push women’s Euro 2021 back a year to the summer of 2022, when the international calendar is open due to the men’s World Cup taking place during the winter.