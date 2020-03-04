Semi-pro goalkeeper saves 5 penalties to beat Bundesliga team

One of the wildest upsets in the history of the German Cup took place on Tuesday night, with fourth-division FC Saarbrücken taking down Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf. Saarbrücken goalkeeper Daniel Batz came up with an outrageous five penalty saves — one in the second half, then four in the shootout.

You can check out the longer highlights here, featuring another great save by Batz in the first half, Saarbrücken’s excellent opening goal, and Düsseldorf’s goalkeeper assisting the equalizer in stoppage time.

Amateur clubs frequently beat Bundesliga clubs in the DFB-Pokal, but Saarbrücken is the first fourth-division team to ever reach the semifinals, where the club could be matched up against a giant like Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen. The last team from outside the top flight to lift the cup was Hannover 96 in 1992.

It seems like every country has a big cup upset at least once a season, but Saarbrücken’s is the biggest one anywhere in recent memory.