French soccer’s own ‘Nancy Kerrigan story’ is as wild as you’d expect

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo is in custody Wednesday after she was arrested in connection with an assault on teammate Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo, who was allegedly jealous of Hamraoui taking her spot in the opening lineup, hired two men to pull her teammate from a car, beating her legs and leaving her unable to play.

The arrest comes one day after Diallo took the starting spot in a Champion’s League match against Real Madrid, which occurred because Hamraoui was recovering from her injuries.

According to police Hamraoui accepted a ride home following a team dinner last week. During the ride the car was stopped by two men, who pulled the two players from the car. Police state that one of the men held Diallo, while the other attacked the legs of Hamraoui.

Hamraoui did not sustain any broken bones in the attack, but substantial bruising led to her missing games. Initially not knowing the nature of the assault, Paris Saint-Germain solicited additional security to protect its players, unsure if this was part of a larger plot to target players.

Hamraoui was signed over the summer by PSG from Barcelona, where she helped lead the Spanish side to a Champion’s League win. Upon her arrival in Paris Hamraoui took over the starting midfield position, which once belonged to Diallo, who has been with the team since 2016.

There is no further detail on the formal charges against Diallo, or her first court appearance at this time.