Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought a Welsh soccer team and made a documentary about it

Earlier this year, actors Ryan Reynolds of Rob McElhenney made an unusual investment: they bought a struggling Welsh soccer team, Wrexham AFC, with the plan to turn it into “a global force.”

It may not be just that on the pitch — Wrexham is playing in the fifth tier in the English soccer league system — but Reynolds and McElhenney will likely boost its off-field appeal with a new documentary series. On Tuesday they released a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham:

According to Deadline, FX has placed a two-season order for the series.

”Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club,“ Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

Wrexham AFC was first founded in 1864 and is the oldest soccer club in Wales, as well as the third oldest professional team still in existence in the world. Despite their longevity, however, the “Red Dragons” have yet to win any major domestic or international titles.

Whether or not Reynolds and McElhenney will change this remains to be seen, but it sure promises to be an entertaining quest.