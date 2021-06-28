Spain’s own goal against Croatia will live in infamy

Spain was dominating the early minutes of their match against Croatia in the round of 16 at Euro 2020, but still couldn’t come away with a goal. Spain put several shots on net in the first 20 minutes, but blew some golden opportunities to take an early lead. Instead, it was Croatia who scored the first goal of the game because of a mind-blowing error by Spain.

Spain’s defense tried to play a pass back to goalie Unai Simon on what should have been a routine play. Simon attempted to stop the ball with his foot, but he misjudged it and let it slip by for a goal. This is a remarkable error for the highest level of the game with the whole world watching.

Here’s video of Spain’s own goal:

Spain allowing an own goal after failing to convert so many scoring chances themselves was so cruel. Fortunately for Spain, they would answer back with the equalizer in the 37th minute.

Pablo Sarabia scored the equalizer off a rebound to tie the game. It’s Sarabia’s second goal through the first four matches of the tournament.

No one was happier to see Sarabia’s goal than Simon. Regardless of the outcome of this match, Simon’s own goal feels like it’s going to live in infamy.

Spain would go on to win a wild match 5-3. For all of the concerns over Spain’s finishing ability on offense, the team has now scored five goals in consecutive games. Simon’s error is a lot easier to stomach in a win.