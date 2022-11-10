German soccer player gets suspended, uses time off to win $120K in poker tournament

You are a professional German soccer player and get suspended by your club: What do you do? The answer is a pretty obvious one, if we’re being honest.

You travel to the Czech Republic, participate in a poker tournament, and win the equivalent of $120,000.

That’s exactly what Max Kruse just did. The 34-year-old, who is under contract with Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg, is currently serving a team-issued suspension. He is not sitting at home sulking, though, but instead decided to join the World Series of Poker Europe in the Czech city of Rozvadov.

Paying roughly $1,700 to enter the tournament, he ended up advancing to the final round and pick up the victory with a trio of 2s. An avid poker player, Kruse documented the experience on his Instagram account:

The win is the latest chapter in what had been a wild season for Kruse so far.

He appeared in five games for Wolfsburg earlier in the year, but has since been removed from the lineup by head coach Niko Kovač. According to local newspaper Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, he was suspended for tardiness and a general “lack of identification” with the club.

He also injured his hamstring and later had his $300,000 Lamborghini stolen and returned severely damaged. Talk about a guy in need of catching a break for once.

Kruse winning the poker tournament is just that, right? Well, the prize money pales in comparison to his $3.9 million salary at VfL Wolfsburg.

Still, kudos to him for making the most of his suspension.