2022 World Cup: Group stage schedule, knockout round schedule, and television information

Perhaps the world’s biggest sporting event gets underway later this month, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 48 teams have their sights set on soccer’s biggest prize, with the group stage scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 20, when Qatar takes on Ecuador in the traditional opening match featuring the host country.

This year’s World Cup has no shortage of storylines, both on the pitch and off. On the pitch, this is the last World Cup for Lionel Messi, who has been underwhelming at times this year for Paris Saint-Germain. There is the return of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac event during the 2021 Euros while playing for Denmark. Canada, who qualified for their first World Cup since 1986 by winning CONCACAF, features defender Alphonso Davies, who can impact the game anywhere on the field.

There is also the schedule, as the World Cup is being played in the middle of the club season due to the weather in Qatar, forcing leagues around the world to go into a midseason break while some of their best players descend on Qatar for the World Cup.

Finally, there are the storylines away from the pitch, as the World Cup is hosted by an Arab nation for the first time. Qatar is also the smallest nation ever to host a World Cup, and the effort to build and create the infrastructure for the event has but a bright light on the use of migrant workers by the nation. According to one report, more than 6,500 migrant workers died during the construction of stadiums and facilities.

But the matches will go on.

Here is a look at the entire schedule, along with television information for each match.

Schedule and TV Information

Group Stage

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador, 11:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands, 11:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group B: United States vs Wales, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Tuesday, November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, 5:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group C: Mexico vs Poland, 11:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group D: France vs Australia, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Wednesday, November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia, 5:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: Germany vs Japan, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica, 11:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group F: Belgium vs Canada, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Thursday, November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon, 5:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana, 11:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Friday, November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran, 5:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador, 11:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group B: England vs United States, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Saturday, November 26

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia, 5:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group D: France vs Denmark, 11:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico, 2:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica, 5:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group F: Croatia vs Canada, 11:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: Spain vs Germany, 2:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Monday, November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia, 5:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland, 11:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal, 10:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group B: Iran vs United States, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Group B: Wales vs England, 2:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, November 30

Group D: Tunisia vs France, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group D: Australia vs Denmark, 10:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group C: Poland vs Argentina, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, 2:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group F: Canada vs Morocco, 10:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: Japan vs Spain, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany, 2:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Friday, December 2

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay, 10:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland, 2:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Round of 16

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16, with games scheduled as follows:

Saturday, December 3

1A vs 2B, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

1C vs 2D, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, December 4

1D vs 2C, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

1B vs 2A, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Monday, December 5

1E vs 2F, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

1G vs 2H, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Tuesday, December 6

1F vs 2E, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

1H vs 2G, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

For example, with the United States in Group B, should they win the group they would play the second-place finisher out of Group A at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4. If the United States advances out of Group B having finished in second place, they would play the winner of Group A at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 3.

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

1A/2B Winner vs 1C/2D Winner, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 57)

1E/2F Winner vs 1G/2H Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Match 58)

Saturday, December 10

1B/2A Winner vs 1D/2C Winner, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 59)

1F/2E Winner vs 1H/2G Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Match 60)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Match 57 Winner vs Match 58 Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Match 61)

Wednesday, December 14

Match 59 Winner vs Match 60 Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Match 62)

Third Place Match

Saturday, December 17

Match 61 Loser vs Match 62 Loser, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

World Cup Final

Sunday, December 18

Match 61 Winner vs Match 62 Winner, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX