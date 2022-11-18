SportsCenter gave us the weirdest World Cup tweet and it hasn’t even started yet

With rumors about Twitter’s upcoming demise making the rounds, ESPN decided to go full “Leeroy Jenkins” by posting and later deleting arguably the weirdest World Cup-related tweet you will see this year. It may only have been online for about 30 minutes, but that was enough time to burn itself into our memory now and forever.

Through its @SportsCenter account, the self-declared world-wide leader in sports posted this:

Perfect. 10/10. No complaints here.

Let’s take a look at that all-star squad, though.

Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.: Three NFL players whose job it is to throw, carry and catch the ball. You know, with their hands. The World Cup referees would probably not be too fond of them doing that.

Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane: Two hockey players. Playing soccer in Qatar would probably be the exact opposite of what they are usually doing for a living.

Mike Trout, Mookie Betts: Not going to lie, Mookie Betts just seems like a guy who might be good at soccer. Both he and Mike Trout would be out of their element, however, because kicking a ball is very much not what is being done in the sport of baseball.

Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, LeBron James, Steph Curry: They made Adebayo the goal keeper here because he can play defense, right? That’s got to be the reason. Also, shoutout LeBron James, who for some reason has been made captain of this extremely strange team.

Also, and I know that’s not the point, but why did they give Adebayo the skinniest legs ever? And why does Mahomes apparently not have any shoulders? And why does it appear Mookie Betts’ head will roll off any second now?

WHAT IS GOING ON?!?

We don’t know that. What we do know is that we finally have a successor to this legendary Bleacher Report tweet from a few years ago:

And for that, kudos, SportsCenter. Kudos.

Oh, and to get back to the “Imagine these American stars suiting up in this year’s World Cup ” for one second: a soccer match goes for 90 minutes so they would lose every game approximately a 100-0, if we’re being conservative for a second.