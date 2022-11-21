Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup

The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.

With nine extra minutes added on, the US was looking to hold onto a draw. Goalie Matt Turner was way out of the box and headed a ball almost directly to Bale, and Turner was nowhere near the goal.

That’s when Kellyn Acosta stepped in.

The LAFC midfielder made one of the biggest plays of the game for the United States team, fouling Bale as Matt Turner was way off his mark to try any save. Bale was going to shoot and probably make that shot, and Acosta fouled him to stop the play, while keeping the clock running.

Acosta’s clutch foul had Twitter complimenting him for the sacrifice of fouling before the most catastrophic goal I’ve ever seen.

One of the best yellow cards I’ve ever seen from Kellyn Acosta — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) November 21, 2022

That was a World Cup-saving foul from Kellyn Acosta lmao. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) November 21, 2022

Kellyn Acosta just saved Matt Turner from being a meme for the foreseeable future. — Puneet (@puneetsingh) November 21, 2022

Kellyn Acosta taking that yellow pic.twitter.com/XCytugoGoN — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 21, 2022

The Acosta foul on Bale had a little more sting to it, as Bale and Acosta are teammates on LAFC. A little bit of friendly fire never hurt anyone though, and Acosta needed that one to keep the US’ hopes of advancing past the group stage alive.

The US team earned a point in their draw against Wales, but with England picking up a win and a +4 in the point differential, it makes getting that second spot a little tougher. If the USMNT can beat Iran and put up a good fight against England, they can advance.