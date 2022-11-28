World Cup protester runs onto field with rainbow flag during Portugal-Uruguay

A World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay was interrupted early in the second half when a protester ran onto the field. The protester was waving a rainbow flag and wearing a shirt that read ‘Save Ukraine’ on the front, and ‘Respect For Iranian Women’ on the back.

The protester was tackled by security and escorted off the field. TV cameras immediately cut away when the man ran onto the field, but there are were photos from inside the stadium. These photos come from Getty Images:

Here’s one video of the protester captured from inside the stadium:

The protester is Mario Ferri of Italy, according to The Guardian. He also ran onto the field to protest during a 2014 World Cup game.

Homosexuality in Qatar is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison. FIFA has threatened retaliation against teams hoping to wear rainbow-colored “OneLove” armbands during the World Cup.

This is an incredibly brave act given the type of punishment he could be facing in Qatar. People always find a way to stand up for what they believe in.