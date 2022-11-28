 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
World Cup protester runs onto field with rainbow flag during Portugal-Uruguay

A man carrying a rainbow flag ran into the field during the Portugal-Uruguay match in the World Cup.

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay was interrupted early in the second half when a protester ran onto the field. The protester was waving a rainbow flag and wearing a shirt that read ‘Save Ukraine’ on the front, and ‘Respect For Iranian Women’ on the back.

The protester was tackled by security and escorted off the field. TV cameras immediately cut away when the man ran onto the field, but there are were photos from inside the stadium. These photos come from Getty Images:

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images
Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images
FBL-WC-2022-MATCH32-POR-URU Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images
Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Here’s one video of the protester captured from inside the stadium:

The protester is Mario Ferri of Italy, according to The Guardian. He also ran onto the field to protest during a 2014 World Cup game.

Homosexuality in Qatar is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison. FIFA has threatened retaliation against teams hoping to wear rainbow-colored “OneLove” armbands during the World Cup.

This is an incredibly brave act given the type of punishment he could be facing in Qatar. People always find a way to stand up for what they believe in.

