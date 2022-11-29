 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal

Christian Pulisic risked it all to give the U.S. a massive goal vs. Iran in the World Cup.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.

Christian Pulisic is one of the most talented players to ever put on a USMNT uniform. The 24-year-old is the signature star at the center of a young U.S. squad, and against Iran he finally got his moment in the spotlight. Pulisic broke a scoreless tie in the 38th minute by banging home a beautiful feed by Sergiño Dest to give the U.S. the 1-0 advantage.

The goal came with a price: Pulisic was hobbled after scoring, and eventually exited the game at halftime. He was replaced by Brenden Aaronson.

The U.S. said Pulisic officially exited the match with an abdominal injury, but everyone on Twitter saw a guy who got hit below the belt to score his goal. There were so many jokes about Pulisic giving up his private parts to lift America to glory.

Pulisic was clearly in a ton of pain, but it was (probably) worth it to get such a great World Cup moment. Let’s hope he’s okay.

More From SBNation.com

Loading comments...