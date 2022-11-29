Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal

The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.

Christian Pulisic is one of the most talented players to ever put on a USMNT uniform. The 24-year-old is the signature star at the center of a young U.S. squad, and against Iran he finally got his moment in the spotlight. Pulisic broke a scoreless tie in the 38th minute by banging home a beautiful feed by Sergiño Dest to give the U.S. the 1-0 advantage.

NOTHING WAS STOPPING PULISIC FROM SCORING



Take another look at his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/s6tKehRLg2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

The goal came with a price: Pulisic was hobbled after scoring, and eventually exited the game at halftime. He was replaced by Brenden Aaronson.

The U.S. said Pulisic officially exited the match with an abdominal injury, but everyone on Twitter saw a guy who got hit below the belt to score his goal. There were so many jokes about Pulisic giving up his private parts to lift America to glory.

Pulisic may never be a father after yhat, but he’s a founding father now — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2022

For the rest of Christian Pulisic’s life people will be asking him about the moment in which he experienced the most Testicle Pain he’s ever experienced — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 29, 2022

Pulisic may no longer be able to father children, but he may have fathered a berth into the knockout stage. — Midtown Madness Podcast (@MidtownMadPod) November 29, 2022

Christian Pulisic divebombed the goalie's dick and balls on that goal lmao — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) November 29, 2022

some trainer had to look at Christian Pulisic's scrotum in the locker room and be like "yeah man that's pretty messed up" — Kim McCauley (@kimischilling) November 29, 2022

PULISIC took a knee to the dick FOR AMERICA. TRUE PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/IILnwQQgtA — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 29, 2022

Pulisic was clearly in a ton of pain, but it was (probably) worth it to get such a great World Cup moment. Let’s hope he’s okay.