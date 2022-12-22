The best goals at the 2022 World Cup

After a breathtaking final that had all the drama, storylines, and goals that you could ever want, the 2022 World Cup has come to a close. It’s hard to believe that the Qatar loss to Ecuador on the opening day was more than one month ago, and the greatest sporting event in the world is already over. To honor the greatness we’ve witnessed, we’re going to look back and rank the top ten goals at the 2022 World Cup.

10. Tim Weah vs. Wales

The USMNTs got its first World Cup goal after a long eight year wait against Wales. The goal itself was wonderful, but the goal also lifted a huge weight off their shoulders, which is probably what gets it on this list.

TIM WEAH!!!!



USA TAKES THE LEAD OVER WALES!!!

9. Wout Weghorst

This goal is pleasing in a different way than the others on this list. While the others are goals that you may only see every once in a while due to the insane and improbably nature of going in, this one is on here for a different reason. This set piece play is so pleasing on the eye, and the Dutch made it look so easy. Plus, to score this in the 100th minute of regulation time is incredibly special.

THE DUTCH HAVE A LIFELINE



Wout Weghorst spoils the blossoming Argentina party. A white-knuckle finish is in store for this quarter-final #FIFAWorldCup matchup.



8. Luis Chaves vs. Saudi Arabia

Free kick goals are always special, but this one was simply spectacular. There weren’t that many free kick goals in this World Cup, so this stands out even more.

7. Gonzalo Ramos vs. Switzerland

It’s ironic that this is the 7th goal on the list (Get it? Cause CR7? I promise I didn't plan this.) To do this on your first start for your country in the World Cup is absolutely insane, and this goal set the tone for the rest of the match.

Have yourself a day Gonçalo Ramos



6. Richarlison vs. South Korea

Richarlison, who features again later on this list, was feeling himself in Qatar. This goal highlighted Brazil’s desire to show their flair and their unique love of the game on the world stage.

5. Salem Aldawsari vs. Argentina

The goal that shocked the world. Aldawsari will remember this goal forever as Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina and the rest of the world by completing one of the most shocking upsets of all time.

4. Neymar Jr. vs. Croatia

After a deadlock that would seemingly never break, Neymar Jr. stepped up and scored one of the most aesthetically pleasing goals of the tournament. The importance here was of the highest order too.

NEYMAR IN THE 106TH MINUTE



3. Richarlison vs. Serbia

There is an argument to put this goal at the top of list, but the two above this goal are there due to their importance at the time of the tournament. In another universe, this could easily be the best goal of the tournament. Class.

Give Richarlison the Puskas Award now. INCREDIBLE



2. Leo Messi vs. Mexico

In a game that Argentina had to win to simply stay in the World Cup, all eyes were on Messi. He stepped up, as he always does, and kept his team in the tournament with a stunning goal that is as important as his goals in the final.

1. Kylian Mbappe vs. Argentina

This goal is going to be spoken about and rewatched for years and years to come. To do this in a World Cup final when your team had been essentially outplayed the entire match until then is bonkers.