Messi eliminated 6 defenders with a perfect pass in the World Cup

Lionel Messi might be the greatest soccer player of all-time, but World Cup success has alluded him through his career. The superstar arrived in Qatar knowing that this is likely his last ever chance to get the World Cup breakthrough he’s been waiting for at age-35, and so far he’s been nothing but brilliant for Argentina.

Messi authored another signature moment in the round of eight game against Netherlands on Friday with an amazing assist on Argentina’s first goal. Messi broke through the defense and fired a pinpoint, no-look pass to a streaking Nahuel Molina who banged home the goal. Watch the play here:

ARGENTINA GOAL WHAT AN ASSIST BY MESSI pic.twitter.com/kjhIpformx — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 9, 2022

It might be tough to tell how brilliant this play was by Messi if you’re a fútbol novice, but the reverse angles show how tremendous this play was.

First of all, this was a legit no-look pass:

This no-look pass from Messi to set up the goal pic.twitter.com/92iSBzDYs0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

There’s also just no passing angle on this play, but Messi created one out of thin air. The tactical cam view can help you appreciate just how precise Messi’s pass was. The placement, the velocity, the creativity to fit the ball in a non-existent lane ... it’s all there.

The greats can see angles before they even develop. That’s what Messi did here. Seriously: where is the passing angle on this play? It’s like Messi has X-ray vision.

Show this still to someone who hasn’t seen the goal and ask them where the passing lane is. pic.twitter.com/FPDEYFjxZ3 — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) December 9, 2022

Pure magic from Messi. No one can be critical of his World Cup performance in this tournament. Even in the twilight of his career, Messi is still capable of doing things no one else on the planet can dream of.