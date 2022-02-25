San Jose Earthquakes 2022 preview: One last hurrah?

Look, I know what you are thinking, this San Jose Earthquakes team is the “same old Quakes.” They are a low-spending, fringe-MLS Playoffs-caliber team. This year is different, they have changed, they have given Matias Almeyda three Designated Players to use. This is the first time in his stint in San Jose that Almeyda has all three DP slots filled. It almost seems a little too late, as Almeyda only has one year left on his contract. Even given the circumstances, this is still a Matias Almeyda team. With Almeyda leading the ship, ANYTHING can happen.

San Jose Earthquakes (2021 record,10-11-13)

Head coach: Matias Almeyda

Key additions: Jan Gregus, Will Richmond, Ousseni Bouda, Niko Tsakiris, Francisco Calvo, Jamiro Monteiro

Key losses: Luciano Abecasis, Jacob Akanyirige, Eric Calvillo, Carlos Fierro, Andy Rios, Thomas Williamson, Daniel Vega, Chris Wondolowski, Oswaldo Alanis

Projected Best XI

(5-3-2): Marcinkowski; M.Lopez, Calvo, Yueill, Nathan, Espinoza, Monteiro, Gregus, Chofis, Cowell, Ebobisse

Best offseason move

Jamiro Monteiro is the first true playmaker the Earthquakes have had under Almeyda. A move that no one saw coming due to the Earthquakes never having all three DPs slots filled under Almeyda. During his time with Philadelphia, the Union finished top three in the Eastern Conference each season and won the Supporters’ Shield in 2020 with a league-best 14-4-5 record. This move provides the Earthquakes cover if Chofis Lopez does not get purchased after his six-month loan is over.

Best reason to pay attention

The players on the Earthquakes all have something to prove this year. For example, Jeremy Ebobisse has to prove that he was worth his high transfer fee. Cade Cowell has to prove himself to the European suitors that come to scout him at the games. Chofis Lopez has to prove to the San Jose Earthquakes front office that he’s worth his $3 million price tag that Chivas has on him. Cristian Espinoza has to prove that he’s one of the most underrated players in the league. As you can see, almost every single player on this roster has something to prove. Let’s not forget who has to prove the most, that is Matias Almeyda. Most MLS fans and pundits both would label as the Almeyda “Man Mark” system as a flop in MLS. Given all the excuses to why it hasn’t worked these past three years, now is the time to make everyone eat their words. Matias Almeyda needs to prove to the world of soccer that he can still coach a team and have them reach the highest achievements.

The one glaring weakness

The glaring weakness the Earthquakes still need to fix, since Luciano Abecasis left to play for Banfield in Argentina, is at the right back position. If they go with 4 in the back, Espinoza can not play the RB position. They resigned Paul Marie, but he’s more to be a back-up for either side. Most likely the back-up for when Marcos Lopez goes to play for Peru. To try to fix this problem, Leitch drafted a right back in the third round of the MLS Super Draft. Hopefully this is insurance for Tommy Thompson getting surgery on his shoulder during the off season. This club still needs a quality right back. There are plenty in MLS that teams that would be willing to part ways with their RB. Ever since the Quakes struck out on Miguel Layun this spot has needed to be filled. There is a possibility they end up using Judson as a RB this season if they need to. Tommy Thompson could be a serviceable RB as well, but with the likes of Douglas Costa, Lorenzo Insigne and Facundo Torres, we are going to need a class RB.

One fact you can use to impress your friends

Shea Salinas is the fourth longest-serving MLS player to one club. He sits in fourth behind Diego Chara, Russell Teibert and Graham Zusi.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe character who most personifies this team

Ant-Man because we punch above our own weight, while the “Thanos” level teams overlook or completely forget about us. We get bigger versus the bigger spending clubs, and we give them a run for their money.