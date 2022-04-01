2022 World Cup draw: How to watch, live updates on USMNT, group of death

Final qualifiers are still wrapping up, leaving a few spots left in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but that’s not stopping the ball rolling on the tournament. Friday marks the announcement of the draw for group stages, with 32 teams, including host nation Qatar, all finding out their fates.

It’s an extremely unusual World Cup that won’t kick off until November 21 due to concerns about heat in the Persian Gulf, which routinely tops 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer and would be hazardous for players. As a result 2022, will mark the first World Cup to be held outside of May-July, as has been the tradition since 1930.

When is the draw announced?

FIFA will draw the teams for the group stage at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1.

How to watch?

The World Cup draw is being streamed live from Qatar on FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports App.

Who has qualified so far?

Here is the full least of teams in so far, divided by their region.

Europe

Germany

Denmark

Belgium

France

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Three teams still competing between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

Peru is still competing, and will play the winner of Australia vs. United Arab Emirates for a spot.

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Costa Rica is still competing, and will play New Zealand for a spot.

Africa

Ghana

Senegal

Morocco

Tunisia

Cameroon

Asia

Qatar

Iran

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Japan

Australia and the United Arab Emirates are still competing, with the winner playing Peru for a spot.

Oceania

New Zealand won oceania, but that does not guarantee a spot in the World Cup. They will play Costa Rica to determine who is in.

How are the groups decided?

Teams are arranged into four pots, and then selected by random draw. The pot system is largely designed so no two teams in the same pot can be paired in the group stage — offering some limited control over the parity of the World Cup.

Here are the pots for tomorrow's World Cup draw pic.twitter.com/eAP2pArR1n — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 31, 2022

What about the “Group of Death”?

While the pot draw system offers limited control, there’s typically one group that randomly becomes the most brutal. The term originated during the 1970 World Cup in Mexico as a way to refer to the horrific Group C, which saw Brazil, England, Romania and Czechoslovakia put together. Brazil would go on to win the World Cup.

What do I need to know about this year’s field?

The biggest, and most obvious omission is Russia, who have been banned from the 2022 World Cup due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. That is the biggest headline incident for this field, but there are several other key teams who are missing out.