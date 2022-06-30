This dog interrupted a soccer game demanding tummy rubs ... good boy

An international between Chile and Venezuela was interrupted on Monday night after a dog ran onto the pitch — not to interrupt the game, but get some love.

I appreciate that the players adhered to international dog law, which states that if a pup requests tummy rubs you better give it those tummy rubs. For the moment a dog rolls onto its back and shows its belly there is a glitch in the space time continuum and the belly must be rubbed, or time will not resume.

Thankfully these players ensured the belly was scratched while the crowd roared in approval of the pup. The only area I think the dog crossed the line a little was asking for so many different tummy rubs. It got some from the keeper, the referee, two more players — and still looked like it wanted more. Sorry pup, you’re adorable and all, but people are trying to work here and you’re really interrupting them.

Who am I kidding? I can’t stay mad at you. Good dog.