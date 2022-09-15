Everyone hates the U.S. World Cup kits for 2022

The Nike kits for the 2022 World Cup have been released, and fans of the United States men’s national team are not happy about their new look. The U.S. is competing in the World Cup for the first time since 2014 with a young and exciting roster, but unfortunately they will be wearing uniforms that look like practice jerseys.

There were almost no dissenting opinions here: almost everyone who tweeted about the newly released kits hated them. The U.S. is in Group B with England, Iran, and Wales, and hopes are high that the team can build momentum for 2026 when U.S. is the host country for the men’s World Cup. It’s just too bad their kits aren’t as exciting as the roster.

Take a look at the U.S. World Cup kits, and the heated reaction that caused from the general public, below.

The guys' expressions seem to be saying, "Don't blame me for these kits." Can see why these were officially released in the middle of the night US time. pic.twitter.com/HXJVO7UiCZ — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) September 15, 2022

this isn't just a miss from Nike, it feels malicious. Adidas sleepwalks through 30 MLS designs every year (seemingly half of which are boring white kits) and never makes anything so bad https://t.co/XXMHJuB3al — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) September 15, 2022

Whoever made these needs to find a new profession https://t.co/fgWPMGts3o — Conor McCormick-Cavanagh (@ConorMichael28) September 15, 2022

It's a t-shirt and not a very good one. https://t.co/nY4tRjuQAk — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) September 15, 2022

Absolutely hideous. @nike & @USMNT should be ashamed. I feel bad for the players who have to wear these. https://t.co/7orDCUXpug — Chase Eslinger (@ChaseEslinger) September 15, 2022

The whites are boring and the blue kit is just terrible. https://t.co/njwgpekRMJ — Tom Jarvis (@tom_howie_jarv) September 15, 2022

Seriously: just scroll through all these quote-tweets. Everyone hates them!

The 2022 men’s World Cup runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. The group match between the U.S. and England, scheduled for Nov. 25, is going to be a massive event stateside. For the love of everything, can someone please redesign these kits before that game?