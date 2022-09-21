TED LASSO AND AFC RICHMOND ARE IN FIFA 23

I’m not going to write this in all caps, but rest assured that I’m feeling that way. On Wednesday it was revealed that Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are being added to FIFA 23 in all their pixelated, CGI glory.

I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

Not going to lie, this made me hammer the preorder button immediately. I am beyond excited to dive in and run as a season as Richmond. I need to dominate with Sam Obisanya, score 50 goals with Jamie Tartt, scream “FOOTBALL IS LIFE” when slotting home a game-winning shot with Dani Rojas.

Most importantly I need to beat West Ham over, and over, and over again to punish ____ for their unbelievable B.S. at the end of Season 2. I omitted this for spoilers, but if you know, you know.

Honestly, this is one of the defining reasons for me to buy the game, and I don’t care if you scoff at it. I’m was gonna buy FIFA, just like I do every year — but adding a fun way to play as as Richmond is just perfect. I’m sure we’re going to get more information as we get closer to release day, but I need to know if they went to the effort of recording fan chants for the Greyhounds. I need Tartt’s “Baby Shark” chant like I need air.