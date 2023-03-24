This gross, grey stadium glizzy looks like a goblin’s gnarled toe

We’ve broadly covered British stadium food here at SB Nation.com thanks to the fine, dedicated folks at @FootyScran on Twitter — but today’s submission from Fulham might be one of the worst we’ve ever seen.
Hot dog at Fulham (@FulhamFC)— Footy Scran (@FootyScran) March 24, 2023
£6.50 pic.twitter.com/ZKTHzI0ImH
You can’t actually work out what this is by visuals alone. One can only intuit what this hot dog is supposed to be. Purely on looks this is clearly a goblin’s long, kangaroo-like toe which has been grilled on one of those outdoor stoves that reflects sunlight to mildly warm the meat to an uncomfortable temperature — then covered in caramel and mystery goo.
The best I can assume is that this is mustard, which makes sense. It’s the apparent sour cream that really pushes this over the edge. I’ve seen sour cream on a dog before, and it can be good in a spicy application — but never with mustard as well. This is a condiment mess and I can’t handle it.
We have to save the British from these stadium abominations.
