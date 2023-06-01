Karim Benzema’s new Saudi Arabian soccer deal is worth 4x more than any American athlete

French national and Real Madrid soccer star Karim Benzema is reportedly leaving Real Madrid at the end of the month, with his next destination being the Saudi Arabian pro league. The news was first posted by ESPN’s Julien Laurens, who said that the end of the month would mark the end of a 14-year run with Real Madrid.

Benzema is set to join Saudi team Al Ittihad after his contract with Real Madrid expires, according to ESPN. Benzema was offered a two-year, €400 million deal in January, and Benzema chose the Saudi Arabian side over remaining at Real Madrid, and Madrid were okay with the decision.

On May 30, details of the offer Saudi Arabia made to Benzema came out, and my goodness: the star reportedly won’t pay taxes, owns 100 percent of his image rights, could choose his own team and city, and will be a 2030 World Cup ambassador.

It’s one of the richest contracts ever given out—if you compare it to American sports. According to Spotrac, the highest paid athlete in terms of yearly salary among the major four American sports is Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who makes an average of $52 million per year, which would translate to about €48 million per year. Benzema is making €200 per year, which translates to a yearly salary of $215 million.

Benzema makes more per year than the top three highest earners in the NFL, combined. However, in international soccer, it could be considered just another big time contract. Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal worth $213 with Al Nassr, while French side Paris Saint-Germain gave out contracts to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both worth over $100 million per year.

It’s a king’s contract for one of the best and most successful players in the world. During Benzema’s time at Real Madrid, he scored 353 goals, and dished out 165 assists. Oh yeah, and he won. A LOT. 24 trophies, tied with Marcelo for the most in team history. Speaking at the Marca Leyenda, Benzema said he was proud of his time at Real Madrid:

️ Karim Benzema: “I’m very proud of my career, I remember when I signed here, I was a kid, with a dream to play for Real Madrid.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 1, 2023

Benzema won’t be the first high profile footballer to play professionally in Saudi Arabia. Striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr, while there are rumors that Lionel Messi could play in Saudi Arabia after manager Chrisrtophe Galtier announced that the Argentinian forward will not return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

Lionel Messi WILL leave PSG this summer, manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed pic.twitter.com/y788xjwUKg — GOAL (@goal) June 1, 2023

With the addition of Benzema, the Saudi Arabian pro league continues to try and prove its’ legitimacy in the world of pro soccer.