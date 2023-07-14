Lionel Messi is already a Florida man shopping at Publix

One of Florida’s greatest contributions to the world is Publix, and Lionel Messi has wasted no time experiencing one of the great meats of our cultural stew.

Lionel Messi is really out here shopping at a Publix pic.twitter.com/HaTeYL7vDn — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 14, 2023

A lot is being made of Messi shopping at the store and not getting swarmed by 1,000 fans LIKE IT’S A BAD THING. Man, this has to be absolute heaven for him. For his entire adult life he’s basically never been able to go anywhere public without immediately having his trip ruined by fans. Being able to casually stroll around the store, pick out his items, and largely get left alone has to be heaven for him.

Also, I don’t think people in Europe really get that we tend to leave athletes alone a lot of the time. Don’t get me wrong, there are definitely people who will harass them, but for the most part when I’ve seen a famous athlete people stop to say “hi,” and maybe get a photo — but we’re cognizant of not totally ruining their day.

In any event, I’m happy Leo is getting to experience Publix and the joys of the American grocery store appearance. Judging from his basket he’s going for the triple-threat of cereal delights in Lucky Charms, Froot Loops and Cinnamon Toast Crunch (for the kids, I presume) while also picking up some mini muffins and some taco seasoning, because why not?

The only misstep I see here: No Pub Sub. The Publix sandwich is a way of life and a can’t-miss item on any trip. I asked man of astounding taste and SB Nation’s resident Florida Man, JP Acosta to suggest a good Pub Sub for Leo on his next trip.

“I’m a classic guy, gimme the tenders on wheat bread and cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato. I do like the Buffalo chicken pub sub though, it’s elite.”

It might not jive with his training diet, but Messi’s in the USA now — he’s gotta treat himself. Also, let’s be real, Leo could come to MLS totally out of shape and still dominate the field.