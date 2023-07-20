Women’s World Cup 2023: Group stage schedule, knockout round schedule, and television information

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially underway, with the host nations New Zealand and Australia both in action on the first day of the tournament.

This is the first Women’s World Cup played with the expanded 32-team field, and this year’s edition features eight teams making their World Cup debut: Haiti, Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Vietnam and Zambia are all making their first appearance in the Women’s World Cup.

Australia is one of the favorites in this tournament, but they drew a difficult place in the tournament, as many consider Group B to be this year’s “Group of Death.” They’ll have to contend with Canada, Ireland, and Nigeria just to advance. making matters worse, Australia got some tough news as the tournament began, as top scorer Sam Kerr suffered a calf injury during training and will be sidelined for at least their first two matches.

England is another favorite, but The Lionesses are without several key players due to injuries. Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby are both out with knee injuries, as is Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 Euros.

Group F should be fascinating to watch, given the presence of France and Brazil. Marta is playing in her final World Cup, and the two sides played a memorable match in the Round of 16 back in 2019, with France coming out on top 2-1.

Then there is the United States. The US is considered the overall favorites for the tournament, but they are undergoing something of a changing of the guard. The USWMT is another team missing some key players due to injuries, including Mallory Swanson, Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario, Sam Mewis, and Christen Press. That has opened the door for emerging talents such as Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman who alongside mainstays such as Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, and Alex Morgan will try and send Megan Rapinoe off a winner in her final World Cup.

Here is a look at the entire schedule, along with television information for each match.

Schedule and TV Information

Group Stage

All Times Eastern

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Group B: Australia 1, Republic of Ireland 0

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group D: England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET, FOX

Group D: Denmark vs. People’s Republic of China, 8:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group F: France vs. Jamaica, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina, 2:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama, 7:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group H: Columbia vs. Republic of Korea, 10:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway, 4:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group B: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa, 8:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group D: People’s Republic of China vs. Haiti, 7:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Group F: France vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, July 30

Group H: Republic of Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. ET, FOX

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Monday, July 31

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group C: Japan vs. Spain, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group B: Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group B, Canada vs. Australia, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark, 7:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group D: People’s Republic of China vs. England, 7:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Group F: Panama vs. France, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Thursday, August 3

Group H: Republic of Korea vs. Germany, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1

Round of 16

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16, with games scheduled as follows:

Saturday, August 5

1A vs. 2C, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1

1C vs. 2A, 4:00 a.m. ET, FS1

1E vs. 2G, 10:00 p.m. ET, FOX*

*Note: Should the United States win Group E, they would play in this match

Sunday, August 6

1G vs. 2E, 5:00 a.m. ET, FOX*

*Note: Should the United States finish second in Group E, they would play in this match

Monday, August 7

1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1

1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, August 8

1F vs 2E, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX

1H vs 2G, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX

For example, as noted above with the United States in Group E, should they win the group they would play the second-place finisher out of Group G at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. If the United States advances out of Group E having finished in second place, they would play the winner of Group G at 5:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 6.

Quarter-finals

Thursday, August 10

1A/2C Winner vs 1E/2G Winner, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Match 57)

Friday, August 11

1C/2A Winner vs 1G/2E Winner, 3:30 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 58)

Saturday, August 12

1B/2D Winner vs 1F/2H Winner, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 59)

1D/2B Winner vs 1H/2F Winner, 6:30 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 60)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, August 15

Match 57 Winner vs Match 58 Winner, 4:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 61)

Wednesday, August 16

Match 59 Winner vs Match 60 Winner, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 62)

Third Place Match

Saturday, August 19

Match 61 Loser vs Match 62 Loser, 4:00 a.m. ET, FOX

World Cup Final

Sunday, August 20

Match 61 Winner vs Match 62 Winner, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX