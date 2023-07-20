Women’s World Cup 2023: Group stage schedule, knockout round schedule, and television information

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially underway, with the host nations New Zealand and Australia both in action on the first day of the tournament.
This is the first Women’s World Cup played with the expanded 32-team field, and this year’s edition features eight teams making their World Cup debut: Haiti, Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Vietnam and Zambia are all making their first appearance in the Women’s World Cup.
Australia is one of the favorites in this tournament, but they drew a difficult place in the tournament, as many consider Group B to be this year’s “Group of Death.” They’ll have to contend with Canada, Ireland, and Nigeria just to advance. making matters worse, Australia got some tough news as the tournament began, as top scorer Sam Kerr suffered a calf injury during training and will be sidelined for at least their first two matches.
England is another favorite, but The Lionesses are without several key players due to injuries. Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby are both out with knee injuries, as is Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 Euros.
Group F should be fascinating to watch, given the presence of France and Brazil. Marta is playing in her final World Cup, and the two sides played a memorable match in the Round of 16 back in 2019, with France coming out on top 2-1.
Then there is the United States. The US is considered the overall favorites for the tournament, but they are undergoing something of a changing of the guard. The USWMT is another team missing some key players due to injuries, including Mallory Swanson, Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario, Sam Mewis, and Christen Press. That has opened the door for emerging talents such as Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman who alongside mainstays such as Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, and Alex Morgan will try and send Megan Rapinoe off a winner in her final World Cup.
Here is a look at the entire schedule, along with television information for each match.
Schedule and TV Information
Group Stage
All Times Eastern
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Group B: Australia 1, Republic of Ireland 0
Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Friday, July 21
Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Saturday, July 22
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group D: England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET, FOX
Group D: Denmark vs. People’s Republic of China, 8:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group F: France vs. Jamaica, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina, 2:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama, 7:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group H: Columbia vs. Republic of Korea, 10:00 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, July 25
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway, 4:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group B: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland, 8:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Thursday, July 27
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa, 8:00 p.m. ET, FS1
Friday, July 28
Group D: England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group D: People’s Republic of China vs. Haiti, 7:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Group F: France vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET, FOX
Sunday, July 30
Group H: Republic of Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. ET, FOX
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Monday, July 31
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group C: Japan vs. Spain, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Group B: Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group B, Canada vs. Australia, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark, 7:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group D: People’s Republic of China vs. England, 7:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy, 3:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Group F: Panama vs. France, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Thursday, August 3
Group H: Republic of Korea vs. Germany, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia, 6:00 a.m. ET, FS1
Round of 16
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16, with games scheduled as follows:
Saturday, August 5
1A vs. 2C, 1:00 a.m. ET, FS1
1C vs. 2A, 4:00 a.m. ET, FS1
1E vs. 2G, 10:00 p.m. ET, FOX*
*Note: Should the United States win Group E, they would play in this match
Sunday, August 6
1G vs. 2E, 5:00 a.m. ET, FOX*
*Note: Should the United States finish second in Group E, they would play in this match
Monday, August 7
1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. ET, FS1
1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, August 8
1F vs 2E, 10:00 a.m. ET, FOX
1H vs 2G, 2:00 p.m. ET, FOX
For example, as noted above with the United States in Group E, should they win the group they would play the second-place finisher out of Group G at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5. If the United States advances out of Group E having finished in second place, they would play the winner of Group G at 5:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 6.
Quarter-finals
Thursday, August 10
1A/2C Winner vs 1E/2G Winner, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX (Match 57)
Friday, August 11
1C/2A Winner vs 1G/2E Winner, 3:30 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 58)
Saturday, August 12
1B/2D Winner vs 1F/2H Winner, 3:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 59)
1D/2B Winner vs 1H/2F Winner, 6:30 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 60)
Semi-finals
Tuesday, August 15
Match 57 Winner vs Match 58 Winner, 4:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 61)
Wednesday, August 16
Match 59 Winner vs Match 60 Winner, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX (Match 62)
Third Place Match
Saturday, August 19
Match 61 Loser vs Match 62 Loser, 4:00 a.m. ET, FOX
World Cup Final
Sunday, August 20
Match 61 Winner vs Match 62 Winner, 6:00 a.m. ET, FOX
