Lionel Messi delivers a stunning game-winner in his Inter Miami debut

By Mark Schofield
Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Lionel Messi made his debut for MLS side Inter Miami CF on Friday night, coming on in the 54th minute to a raucous ovation from the capacity crowd DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It did not take him too much longer to deliver his first magical moment.

Messi scored on a fantastic free kick in the 94th minute to give Miami a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. After the legendary goal scorer put a shot in the upper-left corner of the net, he wheeled away in celebration before finding his family:

The free kick golazo would go down as the final play of the match.

Messi signed a deal with Miami for over two years, worth between $50 million and $60 million annually. But this was the kind of moment the club’s owners had in mind when making the investment, a stunning goal in front of a sell-out crowd.

However, it will be hard to top a moment like this: A storybook introduction to Miami, and their fans.

