Mbappe transfer rumors: PSG accepts Al-Hilal’s record bid

UPDATE: Paris Saint-Germain have accepted Al-Hilal’s $330 million bid for Kylian Mbappe, and given him permission to speak to Mbappe.

The Kylian Mbappe era at French club Paris Saint-Germain is pretty much over. After Mbappe made it clear that he was not going to play for PSG this season (according to Sky Sports, Mbappe is prepared to sit out the entire season at PSG if he isn’t moved in order to leave on free transfer in 2024), and PSG has really only two options: they can either sell Mbappe now for a probable record fee and begin anew, or hold onto him in hopes of wooing back his attention so he doesn’t leave on free transfer in 2024.

It sure does look like we’re headed for the first scenario rather than the second. Mbappe very clearly doesn’t want to be at PSG for any longer than he has to be, and multiple teams have begun to sniff around, potentially aiming to land the superstar forward. Here are the latest rumors, as they come in.

Saudi side Al-Hilal make record bid for Mbappe

Saudi Arabian clubs have been wheeling and dealing in this transfer period, landing big names such as Ngolo Kante, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino. This time, Saudi side Al-Hilal have stepped in to make a record breaking bid for Mbappe, with the money reaching over $1 billion.

Saudi club Al-Hilal has offered a world-record package for Kylian Mbappé:



1 year, $1.1 billion.



• $332M transfer fee to PSG

• $776M salary for 1 season



The deal would allow him to depart for free next summer to Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/BAFahLNuSh — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 24, 2023

The most important part of this is that the transfer would only be for one year. That way, it would give both Mbappe and PSG what they want. PSG gets a boatload of money for Mbappe, and the forward can play in Saudi Arabia for a year before leaving for his true desired destination...

Mbappe and Real Madrid: probably a thing?

It has never been more clear that Mbappe wants to play for Real Madrid. Like, he only wants to play for Real Madrid. The question of him getting there is the biggest issue. PSG are convinced that Mbappe has a gentleman’s agreement in place with the Spanish superpower to play for them when his contract is up next summer, although it’s believed that he would join them on a free transfer.

A free transfer isn’t exactly what PSG is looking for, so Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain will have to come to some sort of agreement before Mbappe can play for Real Madrid. A possibility is that he goes out on loan to Real Madrid, then at the end of his contract Madrid keeps him and PSG gets more money.

Don’t make Tottenham a thing

Kylian Mbappe is not going to Tottenham.

Don’t do this.

Nobody wants to do this except Tottenham. Not even Mbappe (who has said he’s “completely uninterested”, per The Sun).

Even if Harry Kane were involved in the deal, it’s not happening.

Stop it.