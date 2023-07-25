Messi’s scoring goals at will and making MLS look like child’s play already

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player of all-time, and he’s near the top of his game at age-36. The MLS is ... not exactly the greatest soccer league in the world. Messi’s move to Inter Miami is only just beginning, and he’s already proving he’s going to dominate MLS competition unlike anything the league has ever seen.

The Argentine legend scored the game-winner in his debut on a perfectly-placed free kick. In his second game against Atlanta United, the mini maestro only needed a few minutes to show the crowd his greatness.

Messi scored in the 8th minute on this free run to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

MESSI SCORES IN THE 8TH MINUTE FOR INTER MIAMI



(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/s3EtMjBlo7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 25, 2023

Messi did it again minutes later, when he buried a goal in the 21st minute to put Miami up 2-0. Watch the play here:

GO OFF, LEO MESSI.



A 20-minute brace for @InterMiamiCF's star man. pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

Messi has accomplished everything there is accomplish in the game after helping lead Argentina to the title at the latest men’s World Cup. Apparently he wants to spent the twilight years of his career living in Miami and schooling the everliving hell out of MLS defenders.

Messi’s MLS stint is just getting started, but it’s already electric. He’s just way too good for this level.