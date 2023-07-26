Katie McCabe’s corner kick goal in Women’s World Cup looked like witchcraft

Katie McCabe scored her first goal for Ireland in a Women’s World Cup on Wednesday against Canada, a goal which will go down in history as the first ever goal scored by Ireland in a Women’s World Cup match.

And by the time the tournament is over, it may very well go down as the goal of the tournament.

In the fourth minute of play Wednesday, the Ireland captain set up to take a corner, and then rocketed the ball off her left foot, curling it towards the Canadian keeper.

And it found the back of the net:

OH MY GOODNESS, OH MY OLIMPICO



— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

Here is another angle of the shot, showing the spin put on the ball, and the subsequent movement:

KATIE MCCABE SCORES DIRECTLY FROM THE CORNER ☘️



— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

Canada pulled level in first half stoppage time, on an own goal conceded by Ireland’s Megan Connolly. This makes the second half of play critical for Ireland, as their knockout round dreams will be dashed with a loss to Canada.

But whether they are eliminated or not, their captain might have scored the goal of the entire tournament with this effort.