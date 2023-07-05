Brazil women’s team sends bold rights message to Iran on World Cup arrival

The Brazilian women’s soccer team arrived in Australia this week ahead of the Women’s World Cup, and used their team plane to send a bold message to Iran.

Chegaram com estilo! Confira como foi o momento da chegada da #SeleçãoFeminina em solo australiano… Vamos nessa! #PelaPrimeiraEstrela



CBF TV pic.twitter.com/6pa0nBPjl7 — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) July 4, 2023

Painted on the plane read the message:

“NO WOMAN SHOULD BE FORCED TO COVER HER HEAD. NO MAN SHOULD BE HANGED FOR SAYING THIS.”

It’s a move that not only condemns Iran’s lack of women’s rights, but is also critical of the Brazilian government. Frustration has been growing at warm ongoing relations between the Iranian and Brazilian governments. In February two Iranian warships were permitted to dock in Rio de Janeiro, despite international criticism.

The ongoing relationship between the two governments represents a tacit approval of Iran’s lack of women’s right to a lot of Brazilians. That makes this stand not only unprecedented, but extremely influential ahead of the World Cup.

There has been no comment from the Brazilian government at this time.