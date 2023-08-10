Salma Paralluelo puts Spain in the semis for the first time at the Women’s World Cup

For the first time in their history at the Women’s World Cup, Spain saw a match go into extra time as their quarterfinals game against the Netherlands could not be settled after 90 minutes.

And now for the first time in their history at the Women’s World Cup, La Roja is onto the semis.

Spain advanced with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, but they needed a little magic from a teenager to move on. 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, who came into the game in the 71st minute, scored in extra time to give Spain the one-goal lead that would end up the difference.

Paralluelo pulled in a pass from Jenni Hermoso and pushed to the top of the box. From there she used a tremendous inside-out move to create space, before firing a left-footed shot that careened off the post, and into the net for Spain:

Spain would hold on over the final ten-plus minutes to seal the victory.

The match was knotted at 0-0 at the halftime break, and the first goal came from Spain in the 81st minute. La Roja was given a penalty after this handball in the box from Stefanie van der Gragt:

Mariona Caldentey calmly converted from the spot to give Spain the 1-0 advantage late.

However, the game would need extra time as Van der Gragt found a little redemption. With time ticking down in regulation, Victoria Pelova found Van der Gragt with a perfectly-placed through ball, and she converted to tie the match:

However, that was as close as the Netherlands would get, as Paralluelo scored her first-ever goal at the Women’s World Cup.

And what a goal it was.

Spain will take on the winner of Friday’s match between Japan and Sweden in the semis. Spain lost to Japan 4-0 in their final match of group play.