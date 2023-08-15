PSG superstar Neymar headed to Saudi club Al-Hilal

In news that gained momentum quickly, former Paris-Saint Germain forward Neymar is joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a record $300 million package over two years. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal could reach up to of $400 million until 2025 due to endorsements and commercial deals.

Official, confirmed. Neymar Jr joins Al Hilal on $300m package record salary in two years, no option to extend



Salary could go up to potential $400m total until 2025 based on add-ons & commercial deals.



Deal completed by his father Neymar Pai and super agent Pini Zahavi. pic.twitter.com/M3YDaFsWQ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

Neymar leaves PSG after playing in 112 games for the French side. In those games, he scored 82 goals and dished out 50 assists as PSG won Ligue 1 five straight years. Although he was paired with other superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the group could never win the Champions League, finishing as runner-ups in the 2019-2020 season.

Neymar goes to Al-Hilal as part of a massive departure list from PSG. Lionel Messi is already making waves at Inter Miami in the MLS, and although Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with rumors that he could decide to stay with the club, the Real Madrid rumors won’t die down. PSG is going to look very different in the upcoming season, as will Saudi side Al-Hilal. They’ve spent big money on bringing in major transfers such as Neymar and Wolves’ Ruben Neves, and don’t plan on making this a one year deal.

For Neymar, this is another big money deal in a career filled with big money moves. According to ESPN FC, he’s the only player ever to be transferred for more than £300 million multiple times in a career. The first time was when he was transferred to Barcelona from Santos, then from Barca to PSG.

Neymar is the first player in football history to be transferred for more than £300m in cumulative transfer fees pic.twitter.com/eJqo7VvnrU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 15, 2023

Al-Hilal may not be done in the transfer market. They’re linked to Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, to bolster their squad in addition to Neymar. The Al-Hilal spending spree may not be over just yet.