Sam Kerr gave us the goal of the World Cup in the semi-finals

Australia needed a heroic performance from Sam Kerr to have any chance of beating England in the semi-finals of the World Cup, and Kerr delivered. In the 63rd minute the prolific goal scorer took the ball at midfield and gave us the goal of the tournament.

SAM KERR YOU ARE NOT HUMAN



pic.twitter.com/aneifEPqIo — SHE scores bangers (@SHEscoresbanger) August 16, 2023

Kerr had fleeting moments up to this point, and with daylight she wasn’t going to hand this one off. Defty dribbling between two defenders, her angle was cut off — and instead of passing the ball off, Kerr decided to drive a thunderous strike that had no chance of being saved.

The Matildas may have lost on Thursday, but this was a statement moment in the biggest game in the history of the team. Australia has no reason to hang their heads, shocking the world and becoming legitimate threats on the world stage.

It’s just a shame that injury kept us from seeing more of Kerr this World Cup, because who knows if we would have had more moments like this.