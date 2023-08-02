Messi’s latest goal for Miami FC came off an even more incredible pass from Robert Taylor

Lionel Messi has turned the MLS into child’s play since joining Miami FC, and his tour de force only gets more impressive with each passing game. Messi played his third game for Miami on Wednesday night against Orlando City, and it only been him a handful of minutes before he buried a shot in the back of the net.

Messi scored his fourth game for Inter Miami making a run deep into the box and hammering home a chip pass from teammate Robert Taylor. Messi is going to draw all the headlines here because he’s showing us his greatness every night in MLS, but holy moly, this pass from Taylor. What an absolute dime. Watch video of Messi’s fourth MLS goal here:

MESSI X ROBERT TAYLOR BANGERS ONLY



Taylor puts Messi in with the chip to give us the early lead over Orlando City.#MIAvORL | #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/kvb8Lmcccj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 3, 2023

Taylor is a 28-year-old midfield from Finland who joined Miami FC in 2022. Messi is going to make him a household name if he keeps setting his famous teammate up for goals like this one.

Twitter — yes, I’m still calling it that — was just as hyped about Taylor’s pass as it was Messi’ goal.

Messi and Robert Taylor in MLS pic.twitter.com/KfYB9fP9JP — Yu (@YucciMane) August 3, 2023

Robert Taylor is the best winger Messi got since Barcelona Neymar‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/wQB7FtFGUo — DAM (@Futbol_DAM) August 3, 2023

ROBERT TAYLOR AND LEO MESSI the partnership you never thought of before. Unbelievable sudden understanding between the two! — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) August 3, 2023

Robert Taylor is the greatest talent of this generation. — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 3, 2023

Taylor was reportedly playing non-league football in England only a few years ago. He’s appeared on the Finland senior national team since then, and now he’s getting swept up in Messi mania.

It seems like Messi is just going to do this every game. Can’t wait.

Update: Messi scored another vs. Orlando City. That’s five goals in three games in MLS.