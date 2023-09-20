 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
This incredible goalie goal made Champions League history

Lazio’s equalizer at the death was the best goal of the first day of Champions League play

By Mark Schofield
SS Lazio v Atletico Madrid: Group E - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Champions League group play got underway on Tuesday, and while there were some surprising results from the first slate of matches — Newcastle earning a draw at AC Milan among them — nothing can possibly top the ending to the match between Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

Midfielder Pablo Barrios slotted home a right-footed shot in the 29th minute to give visiting Atletico Madrid an early 1-0 lead.

They would carry that lead deep into stoppage time, when Lazio brought everyone forward in search of the equalizer, including keeper Ivan Provedel.

On a last-minute corner Lazio found that equalizer, thanks to Provedel himself:

As noted, Provedel became just the second keeper in Champions League history to score on a non-penalty. His header sent the crowd at Stadio Olimpico into an absolute frenzy, which continued well after the final whistle.

That frenzy included Provedel’s teammates lifting him up in celebration:

SS Lazio v Atletico Madrid: Group E - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Perhaps the equalizer was foretold. As noted by ESPN FC, the numbers involved might have given us a clue this goal was coming:

Lazio supporters might believe that some things were meant to be, after what they saw Tuesday.

Given that this was the first-ever Champions League match between the two sides, one can only imagine what the encore will have in store.

