These three MLS matchups have us excited for opening weekend

The 2024 Major League Soccer season began Wednesday night, with Inter Miami beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 at newly renamed Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The league’s season beginning on a Wednesday probably threw everyone off, but as we approach the weekend, the other 27 teams will make their debuts and really kick the season off in style.

There are 14 matches to keep you busy on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, but there are a few matchups involving Eastern Conference teams that everyone should focus on this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

The Columbus Crew are ready to defend their MLS Cup title, and they will raise the banner before taking on a team that always feels like it should be in contention in the Eastern Conference. The Crew appear to once again be stacked, with Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi leading the squad. They have a young core with experience and they have depth at several positions. It makes you feel like they are set up to once again be the team to beat.

Atlanta United have some star power as well, led by Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis. They’ve backed that by adding some experienced players that they hope can plug some holes and get them back to the top, from Dax McCarty to Derrick Williams. We’ll see which team is more established to make that first impression as one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

A traditional rivalry that goes back decades takes center stage on Saturday night as D.C> United hosts the New England Revolution. Both teams have new coaches in charge, and in the case of D.C. United, there’s a decade’s worth of turnover on the roster. The Black-and-Red have 9 new players on the roster, plus the return of Martín Rodriguez from a season-ending injury. They hope to get a fresh start with new head coach Troy Lesesne. The Revs have Caleb Porter in charge now, and some roster additions were made to get some players that he knows can play the style of soccer he wants. The Revs finished 5th in the East last season and want to take the next step into the top 3 of the league and the East. This could be an entertaining match with a lot of goals.

Orlando City vs. CF Montréal

Orlando City was the second best team in MLS last season, and they’ve somehow added firepower to their roster. They take on CF Montréal, who have a new head coach and a couple of new players they hope can spark the team to more success. Orlando somehow got even better with the addition of Nico Lodeiro to the middle of their attack. They hope that will free up guys to score goals, and Lodeiro is one of the most dangerous attackers in league history.

Montreal hope that one player can be the Orlando neutralizer: Josef Martinez. Martinez has joined the team and, as one of the most prolific goalscorers in league history, has a chip on his shoulder. One of the teams he has tormented relentlessly throughout his MLS career has been Orlando, so this may be just the opening match to get him started.

The season really hits the ground running this weekend, and these 3 Eastern Conference matchups will likely be some of the best of the bunch. Make sure your MLS Season Pass is ready for the start of what should be an exciting 2024 season.