Rams favored over Chiefs on odds for marquee Monday clash

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the best bet in the NFL this season with a 9-1 straight up and 8-2 against the spread record. The Chiefs find themselves in the rare role of underdog this Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas City is a 3.5-point road underdog in Los Angeles at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their only loss of the season, the Chiefs were a 3.5-point underdog on the road against the New England Patriots, losing that game by a score of 43-40.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams When: Monday, November 19, 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -3.5 / 63 Points Chiefs at Rams OddsShark Matchup Report

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has taken the league by storm in his first full year as a starting quarterback. Mahomes leads the league in passing yards with 3,150 and in passing touchdowns with 31, leading the Chiefs offense to a clip of 35.3 points per game.

Kansas City’s defense sits in the middle of the pack in the NFL allowing 24 points per game, but the team’s explosive offense has made the majority of its games total blowouts.

The Chiefs have dominated the Rams in the rare meetings between these two teams over the years with a perfect 6-0 SU and ATS record in their last six games against Los Angeles per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Los Angeles Rams

Since opening their season 3-0 SU and ATS with three straight blowout wins, the Rams have had a flare for the dramatic over their last seven games. Los Angeles is 6-1 SU over that stretch but just 1-5-1 ATS; five of the six wins have come by a touchdown or less including three wins by a field goal or less.

The talent is here on both sides of the ball for the Rams to do something special this postseason, but letting opponents hang around all game long is a habit that could come back to bite them down the line.

Monday night’s total is the highest on the board this week set at 63 points. The OVER is 6-1 in Kansas City’s last seven road games.

Two elite offenses and two average defenses should combine for quite the show this Monday night. Whether this ends up being a Super Bowl preview or just a showcase of two of the NFL’s best teams, football fans and bettors can just celebrate that a Monday Night Football matchup finally produced an exciting game this season.

