Premier League odds 2018: EPL Matchweek 17 odds, betting trends

With Manchester City losing its first game of the season last week, Liverpool is the last remaining undefeated team in the English Premier League with a record of 13-3-0. Liverpool will try to remain undefeated with a win this Sunday at home against Manchester United.

Liverpool is a -175 home favorite on the EPL odds for this week at Anfield at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The club picked up its fifth straight win with its 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, which was also its 10th clean sheet of the year. Liverpool has allowed the fewest goals in the Premier League this season with only six surrendered and is even more stingy at home with only one goal allowed in seven home contests.

Manchester United (+525 to win, +315 to draw) finally snapped a four game winless streak (0-3-1) with a 4-1 victory over Fulham last Saturday. United finished last season in second place in the Premier League and appeared to have finally broken out of its slump since last winning the league title in 2013, but this year has dropped the team right back into its recently familiar spot outside of the Top 3.

Manchester City suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday at the hands of Chelsea in a 2-0 road defeat that broke the club’s seven-game winning streak. City will try to start a new winning streak as a -500 favorite at home this Saturday against Everton (+1200 to win, +600 to draw). Manchester is a perfect 8-0-0 at home this season and has outscored its opponents 30 to five over that stretch.

Even after pulling off the big win, Chelsea still has work to do to get back in the championship conversation sitting eight points behind first-place Liverpool with a record of 10-4-2. Chelsea will be on the road this Sunday as a -230 betting favorite visiting Brighton (+700 to win, +355 to draw). In eight games against Chelsea since 1967, Brighton is 0-0-8.

Rounding out the Top 5 on the EPL Table, Tottenham Hotspur (-575) hosts Burnley (+1700 to win, +650 to draw) and Arsenal (-105) visits Southampton (+290 to win, +290 to draw). Arsenal’s undefeated streak of 14 league games (10-4-0) since starting the season 0-0-2 is now second longest only to Liverpool’s.

