Bowl game odds 2018: Saturday college football slate has five matchups on the betting board

The Utah State Aggies just missed out on a trip to the Mountain West Championship Game when they lost to the Boise State Broncos to finish the regular season with a record of 10-2 straight up and 9-3 against the spread. The Aggies will try to end their season on a high note this Saturday facing the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl.

Utah State is the biggest favorite on the college football odds this Saturday going off at -7.5 in New Mexico at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Averaging 47.2 points per game this season, the Aggies enter bowl season with the third most explosive scoring offense in the nation.

In the last three meetings between Utah State and North Texas, the Aggies are 3-0 ATS.

Saturday Bowl Games Betting Lines Utah State (-7.5) vs. North Texas Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State (-6.5) Arizona State vs. Fresno State (-5) Tulane (-3.5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Georgia Southern (-3) vs. Eastern Michigan

After defeating the Utah State Aggies, the Boise State Broncos advanced to the Mountain West Championship Game, where they lost 19-16 to the No. 21 Fresno State Bulldogs.

Fresno State has already had an impressive season with a conference title and an 11-2 SU and 9-4 ATS record, but a win in the Las Vegas Bowl would be a fine way to cap it off. The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are just 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against Mountain West foes according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Appalachian State continued its dominance over the Sun Belt Conference in 2018, earning a share of the conference title for the third straight year and finishing the regular season with a 10-2 SU and 7-3-2 ATS record. The Mountaineers have won each of their last three bowl games and will try to earn a fourth straight bowl win as 6.5-point favorites in the New Orleans Bowl against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Middle Tennessee finished the regular season with an 8-5 SU and ATS record and is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games against Sun Belt opponents.

Tulane (-3.5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette in the Cure Bowl and Georgia Southern (-3) vs. Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl round out Saturday’s bowl action. Georgia Southern is 7-2 SU over its last nine games and 9-3 ATS at betting sites over its last 12 games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.