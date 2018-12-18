NFL odds 2018, Week 16: Betting trends and analysis for the top games

The Baltimore Ravens are 4-1 straight up and 3-2 against the spread over their last five games. The Ravens will try to keep control of their own destiny this Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baltimore is a 4.5-point road underdog on Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Currently sitting half a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North and tied in the standings with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts for the final AFC wild card spot, the Ravens could easily find themselves as division champions or out of a playoff spot entirely in two weeks.

To hold on to control of its destiny, Baltimore will need a win over the Chargers who are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS over their last four games.

Pittsburgh also has a brutal road test this Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans (-6) is 13-1 SU over its last 14 home games and 4-0 ATS over its last four. The Steelers’ upset win over the New England Patriots last week broke the team out of an 0-3 SU and ATS slump.

While Baltimore and Pittsburgh are in tough spots on the road, Tennessee and Indianapolis have golden opportunities to improve their wild card odds as big favorites at home.

Tennessee is a 10-point betting favorite hosting Washington on Saturday and Indianapolis is a 9-point favorite hosting the New York Giants on Sunday. Indianapolis is 7-1 SU and 5-2-1 ATS over its last eight games per the OddsShark NFL Database.

After opening the season 0-3 SU, the 10-4 SU Houston Texans now control their own destiny for a first-round bye. The Texans are 1-point road underdogs this Sunday facing the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia is 15-4 SU in its last 19 games at home.

And in prime time this week, the Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) on Sunday night and the Denver Broncos (-2.5) visit the Oakland Raiders on Monday night. Seattle had a 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS streak snapped last Sunday when it lost to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime as 4-point road favorites.

NFL Week 16 Betting Lines Washington at Tennessee (-10) New York Giants at Indianapolis (-9) Pittsburgh at New Orleans (-6) Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) Kansas City (-2.5) at Seattle Denver (-2.5) at Oakland Houston at Philadelphia (-1) See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.