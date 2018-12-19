The Ohio Bobcats wrapped up their regular season on a 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread run. The Bobcats will try to earn one more win this Wednesday night in the Frisco Bowl against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Ohio is a 3-point betting favorite in Frisco at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Led by a rushing attack that accounted for 3,146 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, the Bobcats ranked 10th in the nation in scoring this season averaging 41.2 points per game. This sets up an interesting matchup against San Diego State, which finished fourth in the nation in rushing defense allowing only 94.5 rushing yards per game.

Bowl Games Betting Lines Western Michigan vs. BYU (-12) Florida International vs. Toledo (-4.5) San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3) Marshall (-3) vs. South Florida

The Aztecs ended the regular season on a 1-4 SU and ATS slump after winning each of their previous six games.

On Thursday night, the Marshall Thundering Herd are a 3-point favorite over the South Florida Bulls on the Gasparilla Bowl odds, with that game being played on the Bulls’ home field of Raymond James Stadium. It was a tale of two seasons this year for South Florida, which opened the year with a 7-0 SU start only to go 0-5 SU with five straight double-digit losses over its last five games.

Both of these teams have been awful against the spread this year with matching 4-8 ATS records.

Friday night’s bowl card features a double-header with the Florida International Golden Panthers meeting the Toledo Rockets (-4.5) in the Bahamas Bowl and the BYU Cougars (-12) taking on the Western Michigan Broncos in the Idaho Potato Bowl.

Florida International put together a strong campaign in Conference USA play this season going 8-4 SU and 9-3 ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database. But Toledo still enters this game as the favorite with 41.1 points per game this season, a 4-1 SU and ATS record in its last five games and a 66-10 SU record in its last 76 games as a betting favorite.

BYU is the biggest favorite of the week in the final bowl game heading into the weekend. The Cougars went a perfect 4-0 ATS at online betting sites over their last four games of the regular season while Western Michigan went 1-3 SU and ATS over its last four.

