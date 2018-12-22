The Seattle Seahawks are 3-0 straight up and 2-0-1 against the spread over their last three home games. The Seahawks can lock up a wild card spot with an upset win this Sunday night at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle is a 2.5-point home underdog on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 34 night games, the Seahawks are an impressive 24-6-4 ATS.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had a 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS winning streak snapped in last Sunday’s 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Even with the loss, Seattle is still on the cusp of earning a playoff spot after going 8-4 SU and 8-3-1 ATS over its last 12 games. Seattle would love to take care of business this week against the Chiefs, but the lowly Arizona Cardinals await the Seahawks next week if they fall short in this one.

Since 2011, the Seahawks have been home underdogs 13 times. They are an impressive 9-4 SU and 12-1 ATS over that stretch with eight straight covers per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Kansas City Chiefs

A month ago when the Chiefs were 9-1 SU and 8-2 ATS, a first round bye and the AFC West title appeared to be inevitable. But with a 2-2 SU and 0-3-1 ATS record over their last four games including a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, the Chiefs suddenly find themselves tied for first place in the conference and the division with the Chargers at 11-3 SU.

Kansas City, among the leaders on the Super Bowl 53 odds, holds the tiebreaker with the superior division record, but a loss this week or next week would open the door for Los Angeles to win the division and knock the Chiefs down to the fifth seed. Kansas City is 20-6 SU in its last 26 games against Seattle and 7-1 ATS in its last eight.

Sunday night’s total is set at 54.5 points. The OVER is 4-0 in Kansas City’s last four games.

Despite the fact that Seattle still hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot and the Chiefs have, this game feels more like a must win for Kansas City than it does for the Seahawks. Regardless of which team feels more pressure, this should be a great game between two of the league’s top contenders.

