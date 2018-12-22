The Denver Broncos are just 4-13 straight up and 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 games on the road. The Broncos will try to buck that losing trend this Monday night when they visit the Oakland Raiders.

Denver is a 3-point road favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 14 games against the Raiders, the Broncos are 11-3 SU.

Denver Broncos

It has been a very strange season for Denver. The Broncos opened the year with two straight wins and then went 1-6 SU and 3-4 ATS over their next seven. Then, Denver broke out of that slump with a 3-0 SU and ATS run that included upset wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers; only to follow that run up with losses as a favorite against San Francisco and Cleveland.

The only thing the 6-8 SU and 6-7-1 ATS Broncos have been consistent in is their inconsistency.

Historically Denver has had plenty of success in Oakland with an 11-4 SU record in their last 15 road games against the Raiders with a 5-2 ATS record in their last seven per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Oakland Raiders

Oakland coughed up the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with a 24-21 upset win over the Steelers two weeks ago only to quickly get back to their losing ways in a 30-16 defeat to Cincinnati the following week.

The Raiders traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper away to stockpile draft picks that they will desperately need to improve this 3-11 SU and 5-9 ATS group this offseason. The Raiders are 8-21 ATS in their last 29 home games against teams with losing records.

Monday night’s total is set at 43 points. The UNDER is 7-0 in Denver’s last seven games.

In the final Monday Night Football game of 2018, football fans are receiving coal in their stockings for Christmas Eve. With a pending lawsuit against the Raiders in place from the city of Oakland, this could be the last game that the Raiders ever play in this building. It is a shame that there isn’t something more on the line.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.