Despite going 5-2 straight up over their last seven games, the Golden State Warriors are just 1-6 against the spread over that stretch. The Warriors will try to pick up a win and cover this Tuesday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State is a 9-point home favorite on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Winning but failing to cover the spread has been a familiar trend for Golden State this season as the Warriors are 23-11 SU while going only 14-20 ATS.

Los Angeles has been in a slump both straight up and against the spread of late with a 2-4 SU and ATS record over its last six games. While they have lost each of their last seven games against Golden State, the Lakers are 3-1 ATS in their last four games against the Warriors.

In another big matchup on Christmas, the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics (-4) in a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff series. The 76ers enter this game with a 3-1 SU and ATS record over their last four games while Boston is just 1-3 SU and ATS over its last four.

Boston went a perfect 8-0 SU and ATS before hitting this current slump. Philadelphia is only 3-19 SU in its last 22 games against Boston per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Two teams that have both been playing well of late collide on Tuesday when the Houston Rockets (-1.5) host the Oklahoma City Thunder. With their 108-101 win over San Antonio on Saturday, the Rockets improved to 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS over their last seven games.

Oklahoma City meanwhile enters this game with a 4-1 SU record over its last five games and a 3-1 ATS record over its last four. Houston is 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games against Oklahoma City.

Rounding out the Christmas card are the early game of Milwaukee (-10) at New York and the late game of Portland at Utah (-6.5). The Knicks have dropped each of their last four games and are 0-3 ATS over their last three, losing those three games by an average margin of 15.7 points per game.

Christmas Day Game Betting Lines Milwaukee (-10) at New York Los Angeles at Golden State (-9) Portland at Utah (-6.5) Philadelphia at Boston (-4) Oklahoma City at Houston (-1.5)

