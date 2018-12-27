The Washington State Cougars finished the regular season with a 10-2 straight up and against the spread record. The Cougars will try to finish up their strong season with a win this Friday night in the Alamo Bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Washington State is a 2.5-point favorite on the Alamo Bowl odds in San Antonio at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six bowl appearances, the Cougars are just 1-5 SU.

Washington State Cougars

At 10-1 SU and ATS, the Cougars entered their last game of the regular season against the Washington Huskies with the chance to win the Pac-12 North and to keep their playoff hopes alive.

But on a rainy night in Pullman, Washington State’s high-powered passing attack couldn’t get going, and the Cougars lost their spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 28-15 loss to the Huskies. Even with that down game, Washington State ended the season with the best passing attack in the nation averaging 380 passing yards per game.

In five games against Big 12 opponents since 2004, the Cougars are 1-4 SU and 0-5 ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State’s 2018 campaign got off to a rocky start as the Cyclones went 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS in the month of September. After the slow start, the Cyclones found a rhythm with a 4-0 SU and ATS run that included upset wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia before going 3-1 SU and 0-4 ATS over their last four games. The Cyclones rank 36th in the nation in scoring defense allowing 22.5 points per game this season which is an impressive feat for a team playing in the offense-driven Big 12. Iowa State is just 11-47 SU in its last 58 games as a betting underdog.

Friday night’s total is set at 56.5 points. The UNDER is 14-6 in Iowa State’s last 20 games.

This should be a very intriguing matchup between two teams that finished their seasons with wins in seven of their last eight games. After being held to 152 yards and no touchdowns in the rain against Washington, look for Gardner Minshew to bounce back with a much stronger performance at quarterback for the Cougars in this one.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.