The Michigan Wolverines are 4-0 straight up and against the spread in their last four games against the Florida Gators with an average margin of victory of 16 points per game over that stretch. The Wolverines hope that their success against the Gators will continue this Saturday in the Peach Bowl.

Michigan is a 6-point favorite on the Peach Bowl odds in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line has moved from its opener in which the Wolverines were a 7.5-point favorite.

Michigan Wolverines

The line movement against the Wolverines has likely been heavily influenced by the personnel reports that Michigan has received leading up to the Peach Bowl. Starting running back Karan Higdon and defensive end Rashan Gary have decided to sit out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, and linebacker Devin Bush will be out due to injury.

Losing two of the team’s top defenders is not optimal for a defense that was just torched for 567 total yards and 62 points in Michigan’s 62-39 loss to Ohio State.

Before suffering that loss to the Buckeyes, the Wolverines were 10-0 SU and 6-4 ATS over their previous 10 games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Florida Gators

Florida played its way into the College Football Playoff conversation with a 6-1 SU and ATS start that included upset wins over Mississippi State and LSU before having those dreams ended with back-to-back losses to Georgia and Missouri.

The Gators did bounce back to end the season on a high note however with wins in each of their last three games and spread covers in each of their last two. After averaging a paltry 22.1 points per game on offense last season, the Gators offense came alive this season with 34.5 points per game.

Saturday’s total is set at 50.5 points. The OVER is 6-1 in Florida’s last seven games.

Michigan was a 4.5-point favorite to defeat Ohio State at home last month to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game with a College Football Playoff spot on the line. It will be interesting to see if the Wolverines get up for this one after coming so close to their ultimate goal and falling short.

