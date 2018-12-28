Jon Jones is 14-0 over his last 14 fights, though his official record lists his win in 2017 over Daniel Cormier as a no contest after a performance enhancing drug was found in his system. After serving his suspension for that incident, Jones returns to action in hopes of regaining the Light Heavyweight Championship with a win over Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday in the main event of UFC 232.

Jones is a -285 favorite on the UFC odds to win the championship in Inglewood at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The fight was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas, but with trace amounts of the same substance Jones was previously suspended for still in his body, Nevada did not clear him for the bout. The UFC decided to move the fight to the Forum the week of the event.

This is not a new failed test, but it is yet another controversial moment in the career of Jon Jones. Jones may be the greatest MMA fighter of all time; he is 22-1 as a professional with an excellent resume, and his one loss came by disqualification. But over the last four years, Jones has only had three fights due to legal issues and two failed drug tests. Only time will tell if he can rebuild his legacy, but a win over Gustafsson (+235) to regain the title would be a good start in that process.

In the second title fight on the card, Cris Cyborg (-250) puts her Women’s Featherweight Championship on the line against current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes (+195). This will mark the first time in UFC history that two current champions in the women’s division will meet in the octagon. Cyborg is a perfect 20-0 since losing her professional debut all the way back in 2005, and a win over a talented striking champion like Nunes would help solidify her case as the best women’s MMA fighter of all time.

Rounding out the loaded main card are Michael Chiesa (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+145), Ilir Latifi (-150) vs. Corey Anderson (+120), and Chad Mendes (-155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+125). Volkanovski is 15-0 over his last 15 fights including a 5-0 record since joining the UFC.

