Colts road favorites at Titans on Sunday night NFL odds

The Indianapolis Colts are 8-1 straight up and 5-3-1 against the spread over their last nine games since going just 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS over their first six games. Indianapolis will try to stay hot and earn a trip to the postseason with a road win this Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis is a 3-point road favorite on the NFL odds in Nashville at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tennessee opened as a 1-point home favorite, but Marcus Mariota’s questionable status for Sunday’s game has caused sharp line movement in the Colts’ direction.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts trailed the New York Giants 24-14 late in the third quarter last Sunday and appeared to be on their way to a potentially season-ending loss. Instead, Andrew Luck led the team to a 28-27 comeback win, finishing the day with 357 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

After missing all of 2017 with an injury, Luck has re-established himself as one of the game’s top passers with a healthy campaign in 2018. Luck’s supporting cast has responded in kind, bouncing back from a 4-12 season last year to a 9-6 mark thus far.

In their last 14 games against the Titans, the Colts are 12-2 SU and 11-3 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee’s season has been filled with ups and downs, but the Titans took advantage of a weak spot in their schedule over the last four weeks to compile a 4-0 SU and 2-2 ATS record to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

The Titans rank second in the NFL in scoring defense allowing only 18 points per game and sixth in passing defense allowing 212.9 points per game. The defense will need to carry the team this Sunday with Mariota banged up under center.

Sunday night’s total is set at 43.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 4-1 in Indianapolis’ last five road games against Tennessee.

The winner of this matchup will lock up a playoff spot and enter the playoffs red hot. The loser will be left out of the playoff picture. In a week full of dud games filled with resting players and no stakes, this one will be an all out war between two division rivals playing for their season.

