The UCF Knights are 25-0 straight up over their last 25 games and 8-2 against the spread over their last 10. The Knights will try to finish up a second straight undefeated season this Saturday when they face the LSU Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl.

UCF is a 7-point underdog in Glendale at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. It would have been interesting to see what the spread in this game would have been if starting quarterback McKenzie Milton was healthy, but his injury leaves starting responsibilities up to Darriel Mack Jr.

Fiesta Bowl and Citrus Bowl Odds LSU -7 / 55.5 Points Penn State -6.5 / 47 Points

LSU wrapped up an up-and-down regular season with a 9-3 SU and 6-6 ATS record. The Tigers were at their best in upset wins over Auburn and Georgia but were eventually doomed by losses to Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M. In their last 11 games coming off a loss, the Tigers are a perfect 11-0 SU.

The total for the Fiesta Bowl is set at 55.5 points. The UNDER is 7-2 in Central Florida’s last nine games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Citrus Bowl will also be kicking off on New Years Day and will feature the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Kentucky Wildcats. The Nittany Lions are a 6.5-point favorite in Orlando and the total is set at 47 points. The UNDER is 4-0 in Penn State’s last four games.

Penn State lost back-to-back games against Ohio State and Michigan State before finishing up the second half of their season with a 5-1 SU and 3-3 ATS run. The Nittany Lions went 9-3 SU and 7-5 ATS on the season and enter the Citrus Bowl with a 26-2 SU and 18-8-2 ATS record in their last 28 games as a betting favorite.

Kentucky’s 9-3 SU and 5-7 ATS campaign was one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 season. The Wildcats hadn’t won more than seven games since 2007 and hit the nine-win mark for the first time since 1984. On Tuesday, Kentucky will try to end a four-game bowl losing streak to earn their first bowl win since 2008.

