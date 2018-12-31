The Ohio State Buckeyes are a perfect 3-0 straight up and against the spread in their last three games against the Washington Huskies. The Buckeyes hope to continue that trend with a win in the Rose Bowl over the Huskies on Tuesday night.

Ohio State is a 6.5-point betting favorite in Pasadena and the total is set at 57.5 points at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Buckeyes made a strong case for their inclusion into the College Football Playoff when they capped off a 12-1 SU campaign with convincing wins of 62-39 over Michigan and 45-24 over Northwestern. But those wins did not offset a stretch of games in which the team went 1-6 ATS including a 49-20 loss to Purdue.

Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl Odds Ohio State -6.5 / 57.5 Points Georgia -12.5 / 58 Points

Washington followed a somewhat similar trajectory to Ohio State this season, going 0-6 ATS in their previous six games before an impressive 28-15 road win at Washington State and a 10-3 win over Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Huskies have the fifth best scoring defense in the nation allowing only 15.5 points per game, and that unit will be tested against this high-powered Ohio State team. The UNDER is 10-3 in Washington’s last 13 games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

In the late game on New Year’s Day, the Georgia Bulldogs are 13.5-point favorites facing the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. The total is set at 58 points.

With a 28-21 lead over Alabama heading into the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game, Georgia was moments away from an SEC title and a trip to the playoff. Instead, the Bulldogs lost 35-28, wrapping up an 11-2 SU and 8-5 ATS regular season with a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

Texas enters the Sugar Bowl just 3-3 SU and 2-3-1 ATS over its last six games. The Longhorns have shown bite as an underdog however with a 9-2-1 ATS record in their last 12 games as one.

Georgia and Ohio State were the last two teams left out of the College Football Playoff, and both had to watch Clemson and Alabama roll past the two teams picked ahead of them. Bettors must decide whether the Bulldogs and Buckeyes will be disinterested in their games this Tuesday or if they will try to use them to make a statement.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.