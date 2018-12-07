The No. 22 Army Black Knights are 7-0 straight up and 4-3 against the spread over their last seven games. The Black Knights will try to extend their winning streak to eight games with a win this Saturday afternoon over the Navy Midshipmen.

Army is a 7-point betting favorite in Philadelphia at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the last seven games between these two rivals, Army holds a 6-1 ATS advantage.

Army Black Knights

Under Head Coach Jeff Monken, the Black Knights earned the second 10-win season in program history last year, the team’s first since 1996. Monken has his squad on the verge of another 10-win season as the Black Knights are 9-2 SU and 6-4-1 ATS heading into this year’s Army-Navy matchup.

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. stepped into the starting quarterback role this season with success, passing for 895 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Black Knights are 2-0 SU in their last two games against Navy. The Midshipmen had gone 14-0 SU in the previous 14 games between Army and Navy per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Navy Midshipmen

While Army is enjoying a stretch of unprecedented success on the field, Navy is having an uncharacteristically bad year. At just 3-9 SU and 5-7 ATS, the Midshipmen will lock up their first losing season and fail to reach a bowl for the first time since 2002 regardless of the outcome of this Saturday’s game.

Navy is 1-8 SU over its last nine games, but its backers have been enjoying some success with a 3-0 ATS mark over the team’s last three games.

Saturday’s total is set at 40 points. The UNDER is 5-0 in the last five games between these two storied programs.

Regardless of where these two teams sit in the standings, the Army-Navy Game usually ends up being a competitive one. Six of the last seven games between Army and Navy have been decided by a touchdown or less, and each of the last three games in this head-to-head series have been decided by four points or less.

These two programs know each other so well that the outcome of the game will likely just come down to execution and a big play or two.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.