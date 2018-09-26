The Miami Dolphins are off to a surprising 3-0 straight up and against the spread start to the 2018 season. The Dolphins will get the chance to prove that they are for real Sunday when they visit the New England Patriots.

Miami is a 7-point road favorite in Foxborough at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While the Dolphins have looked sharp over their first three games, those three games have come against the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Oakland Raiders.

An upset win over New England would solidify the Dolphins as a legitimate playoff contender and give Miami an early three-game lead in the AFC East over the Patriots. New England is 9-0 SU in its last nine home games against Miami including a 6-0 ATS run over its last six.

The Dolphins are one of the three remaining undefeated teams who have all started the season off 3-0 SU and ATS. The other two are playing in primetime this week as the Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football and the Kansas City Chiefs (-5) visit the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The road team is 7-2 ATS in the last nine games between Kansas City and Denver.

Baker Mayfield relieved an injured Tyrod Taylor last Thursday and erased a 14-point deficit over the New York Jets to lead the Cleveland Browns to their first win since 2016. The Mayfield era officially begins this Sunday in Oakland as the first overall draft pick will make his first career start.

The Raiders (-2.5) have led at the half in each of their first three games but are off to an 0-3 SU start thanks to three straight second half meltdowns. Cleveland is 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine games against Oakland according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

One week after defeating the Minnesota Vikings as 16.5-point road underdogs, the Buffalo Bills are once again big road underdogs this Sunday going off at +10 facing the Green Bay Packers. The home team is 7-0 SU in the last seven games between these two teams.

Sunday’s action wraps up with a Sunday Night Football matchup of Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-3). The Ravens are 14-6 SU in their last 20 night games.

