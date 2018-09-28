The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 8-0 straight up and 4-4 against the spread in their last eight games at home. The Fighting Irish hope to extend their home winning streak to nine when they host the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal this Saturday night.

Notre Dame is a 4.5-point home favorite in South Bend at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Despite their recent home success, the Fighting Irish are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games against teams with winning records.

Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Fighting Irish When: Saturday, September 29, 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Betting Line / Total: Notre Dame -4.5 / 54 Points Cardinal at Fighting Irish OddsShark Matchup Report

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

After three lackluster performances from Brandon Wimbush in which the senior quarterback threw for just one touchdown and three interceptions while leading the Fighting Irish to just 23.3 points per game, Head Coach Brian Kelly turned to backup Ian Book to start last Saturday at Wake Forest. Book gave the offense a much-needed jolt with a five-touchdown day, passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for three more. The junior passed that test with flying colors, and now he’ll get the chance to prove himself this Saturday against one of the nation’s best teams.

The Fighting Irish are just 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS in their last eight games against Stanford per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Stanford Cardinal

Stanford came back from the dead twice last Saturday on the road against Oregon, first in cutting a 24-7 halftime deficit to 31-28 and then again in forcing a late fumble when the Ducks were trying to run out the clock. The Cardinal forced overtime and won the game 38-31, improving to 12-4 SU and 9-6-1 ATS in their last 16 games on the road in the process. Notre Dame will be Stanford’s third ranked opponent through its first five games.

Saturday night’s total is set at 54 points. The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams.

For Notre Dame, this game stands as perhaps the team’s biggest remaining obstacle to a 12-0 SU regular season. This is obviously a massive game for Stanford too, though many are wondering how much the Cardinal will have left in the tank after last Saturday’s emotionally draining come-from-behind win.

